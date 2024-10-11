Shropshire wakes up to a covering of frost - but these Highland Cattle don't seem to mind

As the clouds parted overnight the temperatures dropped and parts of Shropshire woke up to a seasonal covering of ice on car windscreens.

While scrapers were out across the county, some residents like these Highland Cattle near Rushbury seemed to like the experience of having grass below zero.

Resident Peter Steggles ventured out in the early morning light to take some images of the scenery.

The frosty scene in Rushbury, Shropshire on Friday morning. Picture: Peter Steggles

According to the Met Office there are different types of frost.

Ground frost refers to the formation of ice on the ground, objects or trees, whose surface have a temperature below the freezing point of water.

During situations when the ground cools quicker than the air, a ground frost can occur without an air frost. A grass frost, an un-official type of ground frost, can occur when other surfaces - such as concrete or road surfaces - don't experience a frost, due to their better ability at holding onto any warmth.

An air frost occurs when the air temperature falls to or below the freezing point of water.

Hoar frost is composed of tiny ice crystals and is formed by the same process as dew, but when the temperature of the surface is below freezing point.

The 'feathery' variety of hoar frost forms when the surface temperature reaches freezing point before dew begins to form on it.

Frost is sometimes confused with glaze or rime. Rime is a rough white ice deposit which forms on vertical surfaces exposed to the wind. It is formed by supercooled water droplets of fog freezing on contact with a surface it drifts past.

Glaze can only form when supercooled rain or drizzle comes into contact with the ground, or non-supercooled liquid may produce glaze if the ground is well below 0 °C.