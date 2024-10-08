South Shropshire MP resigns from Tory deputy whip role

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

In a statement Mr Anderson said he intends to “return to the back benches” once a new leader of the Conservative party is elected, a decision he said is also linked to a family illness.

The former Wolverhampton South West MP, who is originally from Hereford, was elected in South Shropshire in 2024’s general election, holding off a challenge from Liberal Democrat Matthew Green to win with a majority of 1,624.

“After long discussions with my family, team and the Conservative Association in South Shropshire, I have decided that when the new leader is announced I will return to the back benches, to work relentlessly in my new constituency of South Shropshire and be around to support a close member of the family who is battling with a serious illness,” he said,

“Whoever the new leader is will have my full backing, and I hope in the years to come to return to front bench duty when the time is right.

“In 2022, at a time of crisis, I stepped into the role of Assistant Government Whip, where I have undertaken almost every role in the Whips’ Office, rising to Deputy Chief Whip. I am proud to have served under three Prime Ministers and one Leader of the Opposition.

“I look forward to making my voice heard powerfully in the backbenches to deliver for South Shropshire.”

The Conservative party will announce a new leader on November 2, following the resignation of Rishi Sunak following the general election.

Robert Jenrick, Kemi Badenoch, James Cleverly are in the running to replace Sunak after Tom Tugendhat was eliminated from the race today, with the ballot due to close on October 31.