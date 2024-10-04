Olly Murs announced as first headliner for Live at Ludlow Castle series

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Organisers of the 2025 have come up trumps again with the signing of the household name and whets the appetite for other announcements in the run up to next summer.

The first tickets for Live at Ludlow Castle 2025 will be available from 10am on Thursday October 10 as a postcode pre-sale for those with SY7, SY8 & HR6 postcodes.

A spokesperson for the organisers says: "We’re incredibly excited to announce as the first headliner for our 2025 Live at Ludlow Castle series!

"Since rising to fame as a star on The X-Factor, Olly Murs is now a household name with a string of huge number one singles under his belt including Heart Skips a Beat and Troublemaker.

"He brings his distinct blend of pop, indie, ska and disco to Ludlow Castle on Saturday 26th July 2025."

The series follows from a sold-out series of shows earlier this summer.

General admission tickets will go on-sale Friday 11th October

This forthcoming 2025 series will be the third season of Live at Ludlow Castle, with last year seeing 20,000 music fans enjoy unforgettable performances from headliners James, Elbow, Madness and Anne-Marie as the series sold out all four nights for the second year running.

