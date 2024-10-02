Paedophile caught with images of girls as young as four is 'finding prison difficult', court told
A paedophile who was caught with images of children as young as four suffering sickening sexual abuse has been finding prison "difficult", a court was told.
Christopher Morris, of Gravel Hill, Ludlow, was locked up for two years at Shrewsbury Crown Court after admitting three counts of possessing indecent images of children, and one charge of making an indecent image of a child.
Judge John Butterfield was told that Morris' offences also meant he was in breach of a 16-month suspended prison sentence.
Philip Beardwell, prosecuting, said Morris had committed a string of previous offences involving the possession of sexual images of young children, dating back to 2016.
He said the latest offences had come to light after police visited his home as part of a routine inspection on August 19 this year.