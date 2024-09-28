'One of the first brick-built houses' in south Shropshire listed for sale but potential buyers warned - find out why

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Foldgate Farmhouse in Steventon, Ludlow has been listed several times during recent years, and has appeared for sale with Balfours for £900,000. Potential buyers have been warned of nearby developments that are set to commence in the "near future".

The property is "believed to be one of the first brick built houses in the area", according to the listing. The house has been renovated and improved by its current owners who have lived in the property for more than 27 years.

Foldgate Farmhouse in Ludlow is for sale, picture: Rightmove and Balfours

The farmhouse has retained many period features including stone fireplaces, exposed beams, and oak floors.

The listing says: "Set in formal gardens and retaining a wealth of character throughout, this is a beautiful home that provides excellent accommodation that is arranged over three floors (plus cellar) with many rooms enjoying views to the surrounding countryside."

Gardens and outside area at the farmhouse that boasts more than an acre of land, picture: Rightmove and Balfours

An oak front door opens into a sitting room that features a door leading to an inner hall from which stairs climb to the first floor. There is also a dining room to the rear of the house and a kitchen.

A study is located off the kitchen from what was a former dairy, as well as a utility room, cloakroom and oak framed garden room that was added inn the last couple of years and "connects the house into the garden superbly".

A study, picture: Rightmove and Balfours

On the first floor is a spacious landing area leading to two double bedrooms that are situated to the front of the house, meanwhile, to the rear is a principle bedroom with a walk-in wardrobe and windows overlooking the garden.

Garden room at the farmhouse, picture: Rightmove and Balfours

The second floor has "great adaptable space and can provide four further bedrooms", according to the listing.

Outside, the property's driveway belongs to Foldgate Farmhouse but is shared with the neighbouring property. The open courtyard to the front is "divided carefully with designated areas for parking for each property".

Kitchen area, picture: Rightmove and Balfours

The listing adds: "There is scope for garaging/workshops to be created to the northern side of Foldgate Farm."

The farmhouse boasts a generous plot of land that extends to more than an acre in total. Gardens are well laid and are said to have been "a love" of the current owners.

"They include a small Japanese stroll garden with acers, flowering cherries, ponds and waterfalls, created in 2008 by celebrated garden designer, Charles Cheshire," says the listing.

Interested parties are advised by the listing that the orchard to the rear of Foldgate Farm will be developed into five houses "in the near future".

The listing adds that surrounding fields are also part of a "larger development that has commenced, but as part of the approved scheme, great sensitivity was given to the layout and preserving the outlook from the property to the south and west, where the property looks out over the town towards the hills from the upper floors".

Further information on the Grade II listed farmhouse can be found at Rightmove.