Milly the red-tailed hawk rescued from tree by firefighters

Ludlow firefighters were dispatched to the Ludlow Racecourse area on Monday night, to reports that the bird was stuck in a tree.

The crew headed to the scene at around 7pm, and found 'Milly', a red-tailed hawk trapped by her ankle tether.

Milly was returned to her owner, with no injuries, thanks to the Ludlow firefighters. Picture: Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service.

With the use of a nine-metre ladder the officers were able to help get the bird down, before she was checked over by her owner, who confirmed she had suffered no injuries.