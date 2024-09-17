Milly the red-tailed hawk rescued from tree by firefighters
South Shropshire firefighters rescued a hawk which had become trapped in a tree by its ankle tether.
Ludlow firefighters were dispatched to the Ludlow Racecourse area on Monday night, to reports that the bird was stuck in a tree.
The crew headed to the scene at around 7pm, and found 'Milly', a red-tailed hawk trapped by her ankle tether.
With the use of a nine-metre ladder the officers were able to help get the bird down, before she was checked over by her owner, who confirmed she had suffered no injuries.