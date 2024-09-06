MP calls for VAT to be removed on defibrillator sales and for further training

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Stuart Anderson visited Clun Valley AED Scheme who provide access to Automated External Defibrillators (AED) in the local community, and who have established a network of 35 defibrillators over the past decade.

The scheme also responds to emergency referrals from West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) in cases where a cardiac arrest is suspected - offering emergency resuscitation to the patient until emergency services arrive.

The South Shropshire MP says the team of volunteers have not received any training from West Midlands Ambulance Service in nine years since their initial induction. Anderson says he has since written to the Chief Executive of WMAS, calling for 'greater engagement and outreach within the local community'.