MP calls on Labour to continue 'Brexit Pubs Guarantee'

Stuart Anderson said that the government must maintain the 'Brexit Pubs Guarantee', which was announced in last year's Spring Budget and secures the pledge that pubs will always pay less alcohol duty than supermarkets.

Differential duty was not possible under rules imposed by the EU. Having left the EU, the previous government confirmed, as of last August, draught duty will always be lower compared to the non-draught equivalent.

The Conservative MP said under the previous government, the Draught Relief was extended from 5 per cent to provide a 9.2 per cent duty reduction on draught beer and cider products below. It also increased relief from 20 per cent to 23 per cent %for wine.

Earlier in the year, the previous government also froze alcohol duty until February 1, 2025, the South Shropshire MP said and is calling on the Labour government not to scrap the support, having recently confirmed that it will “replace” the business rates system in England.

Mr Anderson said: “Our pubs in South Shropshire are hugely valued community assets. They not only support local economies and provide spaces for communities to come together but create valuable local hubs that strengthen social bonds and encourage wider integration – creating a real sense of community pride.

"I love to nip into the George and Dragon Inn in Much Wenlock for a spot of lunch or for an evening out with my wife at The Mill at Leighton, as well as many other great community pubs.

"To recognise the value of our great British pubs, I am calling on the new government to confirm that it is committed to continuing the last government's package of support measures - including the Brexit Pubs Guarantee, which means that the duty paid on a draught pint in a pub will always be lower than its equivalent in a supermarket. The government should also continue to freeze alcohol duty and discount business rates for small businesses.”