MP calls on the Government to not scrap scheme that provides free off-peak bus travel for millions of people

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Stuart Anderson is concerned that the scheme could be seen as an "easy target" after the Chancellor said "difficult decisions" on spending, welfare, and tax are needed.

The South Shropshire MP says 8.7 million people with disabilities and of the State Pension Age currently benefit from free off-peak bus travel at a cost of £1billion per year.

Anderson believes it would be a "huge mistake" to remove 'further' support for pensioners after the Government announced winter fuel payments would be stopped for those who are not entitled to Pension Credit or another qualifying benefit.

The English National Concessionary Travel Scheme (ENCTS) works to ensure that 'no older or disabled person in England is prevented from bus travel by cost alone', aiming to provide these groups with greater freedom and independence when accessing public and other services, and keeping them well-connected with their towns and cities.

Stuart Anderson speaking to local residents

The South Shropshire MP stated that 567 million concessionary bus journeys were taken last year - an average of 64.9 bus journeys per bus pass.

Anderson has called on the new government to confirm its commitment to the scheme after the previous government amended the legislation 'so that the free bus travel scheme does not need to be reviewed every five years'.

The MP's call follows a similar concern voiced earlier this month when Mr Anderson asked the Government to continue the 'Get Around £2 Bus Fare Cap' that saw bus fares in rural areas drop by almost 11 per cent between 2022 and 2023.

Mr Anderson said: "Elderly and disabled people should not bear the brunt of government cuts to fulfil enormous spending commitments made elsewhere.

"In rural areas like South Shropshire, free bus travel is transformational for those eligible. It helps them to stay in touch with their wider communities, keeping active and well-connected with their family and friends.

"The last government amended the legislation to ensure that the scheme didn't have to be reviewed every five years. While ending the scheme would be an easy target, it would be a huge mistake.

"So, I am calling on the new government to confirm it will not undo our changes and will continue with the scheme."