Police issue update after two arrested in relation to late-night head-on crash

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The two men were arrested after a collision near to the Bromdon Junction on the B4364, between Bridgnorth and Ludlow, at around 2.43am on Saturday, which at the time left two people with "life-threatening" injuries.

Officers said a white Vauxhall Astra and a black Volkswagen Polo were travelling in opposite directions when they hit each other.

Both the air ambulance and land ambulances were called to attend, as well as three fire crews from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, who cut three casualties from the vehicles.

At the time, two of the men were taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham with what was thought to be "life-threatening" injuries.

On Tuesday, West Mercia Police sad one man remained in hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries, while the other had been discharged.

A 20-year-old man and a 23-year-old man suffered minor injuries and were treated at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

The two men were arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving under the influence, but were later bailed while enquiries continue.

West Mercia Police said they would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has dash-cam footage that may help officers with their enquiries.

Please email Sgt. Saxton on alexander.saxton@westmercia.police.uk or call 01905 973335 if you think you may have additional information that may help.

Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.