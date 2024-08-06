'From the sublime to the ridiculous!' – Rangers left baffled by armchair abandoned at Shropshire beauty spot

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Rangers and volunteers working at Carding Mill Valley and the Long Mynd are no strangers to picking up litter at the popular hiking spot in south Shropshire.

But last week they were left baffled by the discovery of an armchair that had been left by the reservoir at Carding Mill Valley.

The team say the seat, which rangers then had to retrieve, had been left at the site by "some inconsiderate youngsters".

Photo: Patrick Edwards/National Trust

The photo was shared to social media alongside another - showing a considerate young girl helping clear up litter from the stream outside the tearoom.

A spokesperson for the National Trust said: "From the sublime to the ridiculous! Litter is a big problem in the valley and staff and volunteers spend a lot of time litter picking and educating people to put litter in the bins or better still take it home.

"Here’s two very different pictures, an armchair that some inconsiderate youngsters thought would be fine to leave at the reservoir for our ranger team to retrieve and a lovely young lady Robyn who approached a volunteer and asked if she could litter pick the stream area outside the tea rooms, what a star - thank you, Robyn!"