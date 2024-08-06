'Don't scrap the freeze on fuel duty' – Shropshire MP sends a message to the government

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Stuart Anderson is concerned that the government could scrap the freeze that has been in place since 2011 when it delivers its first autumn budget on October 30.

The MP for South Shropshire claims that the fuel duty freeze has saved drivers an average of £1,900 since 2010.

According to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), increases in retail fuel margins cost drivers more £1.6 billion last year, and Anderson believes 'the freeze would help commuters in rural areas like South Shropshire'.

The 2011 census revealed that more than two thirds of residents in Shropshire rely on a car or van to get to work.