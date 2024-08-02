Five sound-proof meeting pods installed in Shropshire libraries

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Shropshire Council has announced that new meeting pods have recently been installed in Ludlow, Shrewsbury, Oswestry, Market Drayton and Bridgnorth libraries.

Last year the council was awarded a £236,950 grant by Arts Council England to install new equipment in the county's libraries that will make the spaces 'more accommodating and accessible to the wider community'.

Shropshire council has used the funding to purchase the one-on-one interview pods with supporting technology. The council says that the pods are an 'ideal space' for online or in-person meetings, or for individual work.

The five new pods are fully lit, ventilated and feature wi-fi, power sockets, USB points and a display screen. A laptop is also available upon request.

Five new meeting pods have been installed, picture: Shropshire Council

Shropshire Council's Cabinet member for culture and digital, Robert Macey, said: "Our library service always seeks new opportunities to support the council's wider ambitions to build resilient and prosperous communities; reflecting how we are all living and our developing community partnerships.

"This grant allows us to use space in the libraries more actively and support a range of services."

The pods can be booked for an hour, half a day or for a whole day. The council says that free use of the pods will be offered to charities, town and parish councillors and other non-profit organisations.

The working spaces are available to hire at a "competitive fee for other organisations, businesses and private individuals," says the council.

You can make a reservation by emailing: shropshire.libraries@shropshire.gov.uk or by contacting your local library.