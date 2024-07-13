See the stunning house that could scoop a major national architecture award

Form:Form Architects, based in Shrewsbury, is up for the house of the year award – in the up to 2,500 sq ft section – of the British Homes Awards.

The nomination comes for the firm's work on Lower House, a south Shropshire home which was commissioned in 2017, and completed at the end of last year.

Steve Hayward, the founding director of Form:Form, explained that the home had been commissioned by two archaeologists who were looking to downsize near to their previous home.

Lower House, designed by Form:Form Architects, is nominated for a major award.

Set on land in Stoke St Milborough Mr Hayward explained the aspirations behind the plans for the home.

He said: "Our clients were two archaeologists that had retained part of the land from the sale of their large period home ‘Upper House’ who wanted something that was “smaller without being pokey or cramped, lighter, less awkward, easier to maintain and cheaper to run”.