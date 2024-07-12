Watch moment woman who had 'lost hope of surviving' is rescued from sinking car

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Those officers – Police Sergeants Lee Baker and Shannon Murphy and Police Constable Tom Simmonds – were last night honoured with a Police Federation National Bravery Award and crowned regional winners for their actions in rescuing Annie.

On the morning of April 25, 2023, the winning trio, all officers from South Worcestershire LPA, were on duty when they attended a 999 shout called in by Annie when her car was sinking in Bow Brook in Worcestershire.

She had been driving to her brother’s house when she encountered the ford, which was swamped after heavy rainfall.

Despite stopping short of the water, her car was swept up from beneath, and within a matter of minutes, had filled up inside to the level of her neck.

Annie said as officers arrived on the scene, with the car nose-down and almost fully submerged in the flood waters, she had given up hope of survival.

Racing against the clock, PC Simmonds smashed the driver-side front window of the sinking vehicle, with its electric windows having been disabled by water.

He was supported by a human chain of PS Baker and PS Murphy and three other officers who helped him gain a footing on the shifting bed of the ford to get access to the window and Annie, who was pulled out and passed along the team to safety.

Annie Nisbet and PC Tom Simmonds and PS Lee Baker, outside 10 Downing Street, before last night's awards.

Annie, who is from Malvern, said: “My personal gratitude isn’t enough for the extraordinary, heroic actions of officers Simmonds, Baker, and Murphy, who saved me from drowning.

“I’d lost all hope of surviving, when a landslide of police arrived, with no hesitation of the danger they were in – and absolute determination to reach me.

“That level of selflessness is an astonishing commitment to humanity – and to life.”

Annie’s perilous experience in rising floodwater has previously been shared on BBC’s Crimewatch programme.

“Watching the Crimewatch video was so distressing, but affirmed the level of danger that I, and the officers, were in, and the lengths they went to find and rescue me,” added Annie.

“I hope that whoever is speaking of our team has seen the officers' interview with Crimewatch where the officers talk about how they found me.

“I hadn't known the lengths they had gone to before they got to me. They really worked not just to get me out of the river, but had to find me first – without them, this would be a different ending."

Speaking ahead of last night’s awards ceremony, she said: “While I know there are countless other incredible acts of service, with that said, I hope that my officers are duly honoured with this award.

“Their team is such an important representation of our police force to, and for, the public. They are heroes – every day – and deserve all the recognition in the world and thank you to the Police Federation for recognising the exceptional work that they do.”

Top, PC Tom Simmonds and PS Lee Baker receiving their awards, and bottom, PS Shannon Murphy, PS Lee Baker and PC Tom Simmonds.

Inspector Nick Horton, the Local Policing Priorities Team (LPPT) lead for West Mercia, said: “I am immensely proud of my colleagues who went above and beyond to save a woman from drowning in her car.

“Their bravery and quick thinking in the face of danger exemplify the true spirit of police officers everywhere.

“Their actions serve as an inspiring reminder of the dedication and courage inherent in our profession and they thoroughly deserve their award.”

West Mercia Police Federation Branch Secretary Pete Nightingale said: “It was an incredible honour and privilege to attend the event and listen to the heroic actions of officers up and down the country.

“I am delighted that the West Mercia nominees were announced as our regional winners against some very strong competition.

“I am really proud of them, and I know Annie will always be extremely grateful for the courageous actions of the officers on that day that saved her life.”

Temporary Chief Constable Alex Murray added: “Annie found herself in difficulty in the ford and we’re really pleased officers were able to act so swiftly and rescue her before the vehicle sank too far under the water.

“Fortunately, the woman wasn’t injured during the incident which is stark reminder of how dangerous the water can be.

“I am really proud of the work of our team, they all responded quickly and instinctively working together as a team to rescue the lady."

PC Tom Simmonds and PS Lee Baker, outside 10 Downing Street.

Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion said: “I was immensely proud to represent the communities of West Mercia at the national bravery awards.

“Officers Baker, Murphy, and Simmonds displayed incredible acts of bravery and the regional award they received is testament to the heroic efforts they displayed in Annie’s time of need.

“It is also reflective of the wider West Mercia family, full of men and women who carry out extraordinary acts every single day to ensure the public have a police service they can rely on.”