New South Shropshire MP 'delighted' with county council's decision not to dump recycling centres

Shropshire Council has confirmed it will not be closing any household recycling centres as it seeks to save £62.5m this financial year.

Earlier this year the authority raised the possibility of closing two of the county's recycling centres, out of Craven Arms, Bridgnorth, Oswestry and Whitchurch, as part of money-saving measures.

The decision, which follows a major campaign led by residents to keep the sites open, is due to be agreed at the council's cabinet meeting next week.

Stuart Anderson MP said: “I am delighted that Shropshire Council is set to agree to keep the household recycling centres open in Bridgnorth and Craven Arms, the only two in South Shropshire.

MP Stuart Anderson with former Ludlow MP, Philip Dunne, County Councillor David Evans, and the chair of Craven Arms Town Council, David Mills

"These sites will continue to ensure that we can continue to recycle our waste safely and conveniently, with minimal impact on the environment.

"This decision also protects our precious countryside from issues like fly-tipping, which could have been exacerbated had these closures gone ahead.

"So, I would like to thank everyone who worked on this campaign to secure this favourable outcome for both local residents and our environment.”