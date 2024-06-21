Biker airlifted to hospital after hitting wild horse

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Mercia Police said they are appealing for witnesses following the collision with the motorbike and the horse on the Long Mynd, just outside Church Stretton.

The collision happened at around 4.35pm on Thursday June 13.

The rider of the motorcycle suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital by air ambulance.

It is is believed the horse suffered only minor injuries as it had ran from the scene following the collision.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or may have dash-cam footage of it is is being asked to contact PC Samuel Norman on 07816344154 or Samuel.norman@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 308i of June 13.