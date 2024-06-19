Man taken to hospital after tractor rolls into ditch trapping him inside

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Emergency services were called to the incident in Little Selly, Knighton at 10.30am.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service mobilised their Pinzgauer - an all-terrain firefighting vehicle - and used a winch to stabilise the tractor.

The man was freed from the vehicle and subsequently taken in the care of the ambulance service - treated for injuries that are not believed to be serious.

One ambulance, a paramedic officer, and the Welsh Air Ambulance attended the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service statement said: "We were called to reports of a tractor in a ditch in Little Selly at 10.30am.

"On arrival we discovered one patient, a man, who was treated for injuries not believed to be serious before being taken to Hereford County Hospital."

Firefighters were finished by 11.37am.