Family to continue fundraising in memory of Kean

Emma Rogers and her son Adam were inspired to fundraise by Emma’s nephew, Kean Hall, who, in 2009, was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare form of cancer. He was just four years old at the time.

Kean, an avid supporter of Shrewsbury Town FC, was treated at Birmingham Children’s Hospital – around 60 miles from his Shropshire home.

Kean’s mum Vicky, stepdad Craig and brother Lucas were grateful to have been accommodated at Ronald McDonald House Birmingham during Kean’s treatment.

The purpose-built facility provides a free ‘home away from home’ and support for the parents of critically ill inpatients at the nearby children’s hospital.

Emma, 46, said “It was an incredibly traumatic time for the whole family. We knew Kean was in the best place, but he needed lengthy treatment, and it was so far away from home.

"Travelling back and forth would have just added to the nightmare for his family. Staying at the Ronald McDonald House meant that they could be close to Kean and didn’t have to worry about paying for expensive hotels and travel costs.

"Kean was in and out of hospital several times, so the Ronald McDonald House became like a second home. We’ll never forget the incredible love and support they offered our family at the worst time of their lives.”

Tragically, Kean’s cancer returned, and he died in September 2022, aged just 16.

His family is now planning to remember him by raising funds for Ronald McDonald House Charities UK for the second year running.

Following a successful charity football match held at Russell Meadow in Church Stretton last April, Emma and Adam are hoping to repeat their success with another football event on 5 May this year.

Emma said: “We were thrilled to raise £8,000 for the charity last year, which was enough to sponsor a room in the Birmingham House for a whole year.

“This year’s match will once again see two teams made up of family and friends compete for a trophy and there’ll be lots of other fundraising activities on the day, including a teddy stall, bouncy castle and raffle.”

Emma added: “Kick-off is at 11am and we’re encouraging people to join us on the day to cheer on the teams and support Ronald McDonald House Charities UK.

"There’ll be refreshments available and live music, an auction, and disco to follow at the King’s Arms afterwards. Kean was passionate about football and went to all Shrewsbury Town’s matches, home and away. This is a fitting tribute to Kean, who we miss so much.”

Ronald McDonald House Charities UK is an independent Charity, which operates 14 Houses across England, Wales, and Scotland, providing free ‘home away from home’ accommodation.

The houses keep families together, close to their children in hospital. They provide a place to sleep, cook and retain some sense of normal life; a lifeline for families at a very stressful time, especially when they are far from home.

A Ronald McDonald House saves each family an average of £1,240 in out-of-pocket accommodation expenses.

The Ronald McDonald House at Birmingham Children’s Hospital is one of the Charity’s largest purpose-built accommodation facilities. As well as providing 66 en-suite bedrooms, the Birmingham House offers families the opportunity to cook and eat together and to share their experiences. The House also has a communal lounge, kitchen and play area for families visiting the hospital for the day.

Justine Cleary, Community Fundraiser for Ronald McDonald House Charities in the Midlands said: “We are so grateful to Emma, Adam, and all of Kean’s loved ones who continue to fundraise in his memory, following their tragic loss. Last year’s charity football match was a fantastic event, and we thank everyone involved for raising such an incredible amount of money for Ronald McDonald House Charities UK.

“It’s our privilege to enable families like Kean’s to stay together and close to their child in hospital, but we can only continue to do so, with the support of people like Emma and Adam.”

To find out more about Emma’s charity football match please contact rog1977@live.co.uk

To find out more about Ronald McDonald House Charities UK, visit www.rmhc.org.uk.