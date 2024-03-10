The bijou barn conversion on the market for just over a quarter of a million pounds

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

It might be tiny, but the agents say this converted barn in south Shropshire offers plenty of opportunity to create the perfect family home.

Situated in the village of Bucknell, on the edge of the Shropshire Hills, this two-bed barn conversion is packed with character features.

Terracotta flooring runs throughout the bijou barn conversion complemented by a wealth of exposed timber and stone.

Photo: Cobb Amos/Zoopla

Photo: Cobb Amos/Zoopla

The living room, with French doors opening out onto the garden, has exposed timbers and a stone fireplace with a wooden hearth.

Photo: Cobb Amos/Zoopla

In its current form, it has two bedrooms, one with an en suite and a ladder that leads up to a converted attic that the agents say would make an ideal office space.

Photo: Cobb Amos/Zoopla

To the side of the property is an enclosed gravelled garden, two outside sheds and off-road parking.

It's currently being listed for £260,000 by agent Cobb Amos, and is available to view online at: zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/66831061