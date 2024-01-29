Fire service called to two car crash on A49
The emergency services have been called to reports of a crash involving two vehicles on a major county road.
The incident took place on the A49 at Leebotwood, with Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service being called at around 7.30am.
Four fire crews were sent to the scene.
The initial calls to the service had reported people being trapped in the vehicles, but all those involved were out on the arrival of the fire service.
The crews cleaned up some spilt fuel, and made the vehicles safe.