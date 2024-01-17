Deep potholes, frequent flooding and a landslip: is this the worst road in Shropshire?

Residents at Marton in southwest Shropshire say it is, and so does their local councillor, Heather Kidd.

Complaints have been made to Shropshire Council about the unnamed country road, between Marton and Short Cross, for months.

The council has told Councillor Kidd that repairs are to be made, but she says it is vital that locals know when it will be sorted out.

The road in the Martin Beech and Marton Hill area is not so much potholed as one long pothole.