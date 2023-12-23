Tory parliamentary candidate pledges to back farmers to get fair prices

Stuart has welcomed the launch of a review into the horticulture supply chain, which seeks to improve fairness in the fresh produce supply chain.

The Fresh Produce Supply Chain Review was launched on December 14 following the Prime Minister's commitment at the ‘Farm to Fork’ Summit in May. It includes an open consultation which he is urging people to complete.

The Agriculture Act 2020 introduced the ‘Fair Dealings Powers’ which are designed to address any unfair practices, enabling the UK Government to introduce legislation to regulate the relationship between producers and buyers where necessary.

The powers in the Act enable Ministers to introduce statutory codes of contractual practice, which would apply to businesses when purchasing agricultural products directly from farmers. The review seeks the views of industry on issues including the fairness of contracts between producers and purchasers in the sector, and how supply chain data can support transparency in the negotiation process.

Backing farmers is Stuart says a key part of his plan for South Shropshire, in recognition of the challenges they have faced in recent years including increased energy, fuel, and labour costs which have raised concerns about the fairness of the UK supply chain and, in some cases, lead have producers away from the industry.

"Production of fruit and vegetables often occurs in rural areas such as Shropshire, and provides valuable income and jobs in these rural communities," he said.

"The horticulture industry contributed £3.3 billion to the Uk economy in 2022, with more than 3 million tonnes of over 300 different fruit and vegetable crops grown domestically. "

"The review is an important step towards providing more support for fruit and vegetable growers across the UK and helping meet the Government’s target to keep producing 60 per cent of the food that we consume here in the UK. It builds upon a series of reviews that have taken place, or are currently underway, to improve fairness in the pork, dairy, and egg supply chains."

"Farmers play an integral role in our rural economy and should be paid a fair price for their high quality produce. This review is an important step towards providing more support to meet our target to keep producing at least 60 per cent of the food we consume here in the UK. I would encourage everyone to have their say.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “I will always back British farmers, and I pay tribute to their hard work and dedication all year round which keeps shelves stocked and food on our tables. Supporting our farmers and food producers must, and always will be, at the heart of our plans to grow the economy and build a more prosperous country.”

Environment Secretary Steve Barclay said: “I’m committed to backing British farmers and growers, and it’s only right that producers should be paid a fair price. This review will help ensure that is the case, as well as delivering on our commitments from the Farm to Fork Summit to provide greater stability and resilience for the fresh produce sector.”

The review will run until 22 February 2024. More details, including how to take part, can be found online at gov.uk/government/news/review-to-increase-fairness-in-the-fresh-produce-supply-chain.