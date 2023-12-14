MP Philip Dunne's farm to cull cows after bovine tuberculosis strikes

Philip Dunne, MP for Ludlow, has had responsibility for his family farm for more than 30 years.

But this week he said that ten of his cows, all of which are expecting calves, have been diagnosed with bovine TB.

The MP said: "Tragically these mostly young animals will be culled this week.

"The outbreak strongly suggests there remains a reservoir of disease in the wildlife population, as our herd has become a closed herd, where we breed our own replacement cows rather than buying them in from other farms or livestock markets."