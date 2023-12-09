Tree falls on road causing more disruption to weather-hit county
A tree has fallen onto a main road in Shropshire as the county is lashed by rain and high winds.
Published
West Mercia Police said the tree was reported to have fallen on the A489 from Plowden junction to the B4370 junction in Horderley.
Shropshire Highways are said to be dealing with the incident.
It follows several road traffic collisions in the county on Saturday.
A weather warning and flood alerts have been issued for the region due to the winds and heavy rain currently lashing the region.