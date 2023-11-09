Special train service to take people to and from Bewdley Christmas light switch-on

The Severn Valley Railway will be taking people from Kidderminster to Bewdley for the annual Christmas light switch-on ceremony on Saturday, December 2.

Departing Kidderminster at 4.30pm and returning from Bewdley at 7.30pm, it allows time for people to soak up the town’s festive atmosphere, and join the mayor and Father Christmas for the countdown to the illuminations at 5.30pm.

Lewis Maddox, the SVR’s visitor engagement manager said: “We’re delighted to support our local community by putting on this service.

“It helps considerably by reducing the strain on Bewdley’s parking facilities, and a heritage train trip will definitely add to the experience of the evening visit."

There will be an outdoor Christmas market with seasonal products and gifts as well as festive food and drink.

Tickets for the train service can be bought on the day only at Kidderminster Town station booking office at £5 for a return and £2.50 for a single.