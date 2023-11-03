Charity 'shocked and shaken' after break in at farm site

Staff at Oak Farm, in Ditton Priors found they had been raided on Monday night and items including numerous pieces of farming equipment they had to fundraise to buy in the first place were stolen.

The items were later recovered by chance, hidden in a bush nearby, and is being safety tested to establish if any of it is salvageable.

The items included two electric strimmers, a petrol strimmer, pressure washer, batteries and chargers for power tools and a lighting rig for a trailer.

Ceri Burgess, manager of Oak Farm, which provides day opportunities for people, said: “Everybody was really shaken up. Our main priority for the day was to reassure everyone by making sure they knew they were safe and that the animals were unharmed.

"Routine is very important for many people we support so an unexpected change of venue caused additional stress.

"We spent the morning at the Pavilion, in Ditton Priors, doing a question-and-answer session with the people we support so they could share any of their concerns.

"People were predominantly worried for the animals, who thankfully were unhurt."

Oak Farm is run by Bethphage, a charity based in Shrewsbury delivering support services for people with learning disabilities and employing over 350 people.

It currently supports almost 200 people in Shropshire, Telford, Walsall, and Birmingham.

Ceri Burgess added: "It’s a real shame, much of the equipment that was taken was fundraised to allow more people at the farm to get involved with different aspects of farming.

"Those opportunities will now be restricted as we test the recovered equipment or have to replace it.

"As a charity, our funds are limited, so the replacement of these items, along with the additional security measures, will have a big impact.

"Everyone at Oak Farm is really proud of the work they do, and knowing someone has come into their safe place has caused a lot of upset for both the staff and people we support.

"It will take a long time for the people who access the farm to feel safe again."

People who come to the farm work on the farm daily, participating in numerous activities learning about animal husbandry and horticulture. For some people, the farm is their extended family and safety net.

If you would like to support Oak Farm, you can donate via JustGiving

West Mercia Police has been asked for comment.