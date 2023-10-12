Police urge residents to report suspicious behaviour after incident in South Shropshire

West Mercia Police

West Mercia Police have said on October 11 at 11:54am two males were witnessed entering a private workshop in Yeildingtree, Broome where they they were confronted and left in a silver Volvo.

Both males are described as white males, who spoke with an Irish accent around 6 foot tall, aged late 40's early 50's.

West Mercia Police has urged anyone who witnesses suspicious behaviour to report this online using the 'Tell Us About' form.

PCSO Alice Owen-Jones said: "If you witness suspicious behaviour or other community safety issues, you should report this to us online using the ‘Tell Us About’ form on our website westmercia.police.uk.

"In an emergency, if you or your property are at risk or a crime is in progress call 999.

"If you aren’t comfortable contacting us directly, you can pass on information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: crimestoppers-uk.org.