More than 100 vehicles expected for return of fundraising tractor run

Looking forward to Corvedale Tractor Run are John Turley, Gwyn Edwards, Pat Caine and Jeff Williams

The Corvedale Tractor and 4x4 Run takes place on Sunday – and is returning for a second year after its successful debut last year.

The event will be based at Seifton Farm in Culmington with participants asked to assemble from 8.30am for a 10am start.

The route will take vehicles on a scenic tour of the Corvedale, with a halfway stop at Stanton Lacy Village Hall.

Hot food and refreshments will be available at Seifton Farm at the start and the conclusion of the run.

Funds raised from the event, which has been organised by Pat Caine, will go to the MS Society and Culmington Village Hall – to be used toward a new store room.

Jo Mear, chair of Corvedale Village Hall, said the event was about brining the community together – and raising money for a good cause.

She said they were thankful to John and Pat Turley for hosting the event at Seifton Farm, and to West Mercia Police for supporting the fundraiser.

She said last year's event had raised £2,000 for charity and had seen nearly 100 vehicles taking part.

Mrs Mear said they were hoping for even more to sign up this year.