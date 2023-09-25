Ludlow MP welcomes latest cost of living payment

He said it was the second of three payments totalling up to £900 for those eligible and on means-tested benefits, such as Universal Credit, Pension Credit or tax credits, in 2023-24, and will help families.
Details about the third cost of living payment will be announced in due course.
Mr Dunne said: "These payments build on the cost of living payments made last year worth up to £1,200, and form part of the Government’s record financial support for the most vulnerable, worth an average of £3,300 per household."
The £300 cost of living payment will be sent out automatically and directly to eligible households, so there is no need to apply. Eligible pensioner households will also receive a further £300 payment later this year as an addition to the winter fuel payment.
Mr Dunne said: “Financial support from the Government over the past year and a half has already supported families across South Shropshire facing the impact of global inflation, exacerbated by Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine and the lingering impacts of the pandemic.
“This latest £300 cost of living payment for 7,500 eligible households will make a huge difference to the most vulnerable and those on the lowest incomes this autumn. The Government rightly remains committed to halving inflation, which is the best way to help everyone across South Shropshire with the cost of living.”