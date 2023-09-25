Ludlow MP welcomes latest cost of living payment

Philip Dunne MP

He said it was the second of three payments totalling up to £900 for those eligible and on means-tested benefits, such as Universal Credit, Pension Credit or tax credits, in 2023-24, and will help families.

Details about the third cost of living payment will be announced in due course.

Mr Dunne said: "These payments build on the cost of living payments made last year worth up to £1,200, and form part of the Government’s record financial support for the most vulnerable, worth an average of £3,300 per household."

The £300 cost of living payment will be sent out automatically and directly to eligible households, so there is no need to apply. Eligible pensioner households will also receive a further £300 payment later this year as an addition to the winter fuel payment.

Mr Dunne said: “Financial support from the Government over the past year and a half has already supported families across South Shropshire facing the impact of global inflation, exacerbated by Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine and the lingering impacts of the pandemic.