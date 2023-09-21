Handsome country home in Ludlow on the market for £875,000

The country home is on the market for £875,000. Photo: Stuart & Parker/ Zoopla

The property, located at Haytons Bent, Ludlow, measures approximately 2,600 square feet and boasts four bedrooms, two bathrooms and four reception rooms.

Netherhayton Cottage has been with its current owners for more than 15 years and has been added to – and improvements made – during that time.

It is located on a small country lane – Thriftwicket Lane – with picturesque scenery but is only a stone's throw away from the historic market town.

It has gardens and grounds of just under one acre, with a double garage which includes a kitchen room and store.

The property is 3.4 miles miles from Ludlow train station and three miles from Ludlow Church of England School.

It is on the market with Stuart & Parker estate agents.