Prospective MP says he backs British farmers

Stuart Anderson

Stuart Anderson, the current MP for Wolverhampton West, is to contest the South Shropshire when Mr Dunne steps down after 18 years, and said he is delighted to support Back British Farming Day.

Back British Farming Day is being held on Wednesday, September 13, and is a campaign run by the National Farmers' Union that celebrates the values of British farming while emphasising the importance of agriculture for rural communities, the economy, and the country.

Mr Anderson recently visited local farmer, James Mottershead, to gain deeper insight into daily challenges of farmers as well as the real issues affecting farmers daily.

Topics ranged from the importance of a fair and functional supply chain that allows everyone to make a sustainable return on their investments, to the importance of affordable energy prices.

The prospective parliamentary candidate said the UK food and farming industry provides hundreds of thousands of people with jobs across the country and generates £120 billion for the UK economy each year, and as prospective Conservative candidate he is committed to giving farmers a voice and supporting their contribution to the economy.