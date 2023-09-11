Steamy start to 2024 as Severn Valley Railway announces gala event

USATC No 2253 'Omaha' Photo by Peter Best

The Severn Valley Railway has today announced it will be putting on a Winter Steam Gala on Saturday 6 and Sunday 7 January.

At least five steam locomotives will be operating with a busy timetable of services along the line on both days of the event.

Lewis Maddox, visitor engagement manager at Severn Valley Railway said: “This is going to get 2024 off to an amazing start.

“There are many people with a keen interest in seeing steam no matter what the season, and there can be nothing finer than the sight of a locomotive running on a crisp winter day.

“We’ve not done anything as early in the season as this for quite some time, but we’re confident it’s going to go down very well, and give people something to look forward to in the new year.

"It’ll be particularly significant to be saying ‘hello’ or ‘goodbye’ to so many of the locos in operation at this event.”

The gala will see final appearances for 21C127 ‘Taw Valley’ in wartime black and 43106 ‘The Flying Pig’ as it reaches the end of its current boiler ticket.

It will mark the gala debut of 2968 following its overhaul, and see a welcome gala return to 7812 ‘Erlestoke Manor’ which left the SVR after 2023’s Spring Steam Gala.

The home fleet will be boosted by the addition of visiting locomotive 2253 ‘Omaha’, which is to remain at the SVR following its appearance in the Autumn Steam Gala later this month.

Organisers are planning for services to start at 8am each day, finishing about 7pm, including an evening special on the Saturday with 43106.