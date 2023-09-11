Firefighters issue warning after bonfire at beauty spot amid heatwave

The Long Mynd overlooking Church Stretton

Shropshire Fire and Rescue were called to Duckley Nap on the Long Mynd at around 5.20pm on Sunday, after receiving reports of a fire in the open.

Two crews were sent to the scene from Church Stretton and Minsterley stations.

Upon arrival the firefighters extinguished the blaze, which turned out to be a bonfire, using buckets of water.

Advice was given that no fires or BBQs are permitted in the area.

The incident occurred amid a particularly warm start to September, with Saturday being named the hottest day of the year so far.