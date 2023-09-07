Polls open for Shropshire Council by-election

Th result is expected before midnight.

Former councillor Michael Wood is hoping to pick up where he left off in 2021, when he stood down and was replaced by fellow Conservative Richard Marshall.

But the by-election, triggered by Mr Marshall’s resignation in July, is also being contested by Liberal Democrat and Labour candidates, who are hoping to send shockwaves through Shirehall by overturning a huge Conservative majority.

Mr Wood has lived in the Worfield area for 50 years and represented the ward on Shropshire Council and its predecessors since 1993, before standing down at the last local elections.

He hopes his experience as a councillor, and established connections with local parish councils and community groups, will allow him to hit the ground running if he is re-elected.

Mr Wood said: “It has been very encouraging to meet so many residents who have pledged their support to return me to Shropshire Council.

“I have been absolutely delighted with the response I have received and to have the backing of our Member of Parliament, Philip Dunne.”

Mr Dunne, who has been out on the campaign trail with Mr Wood, said he was a “dependable voice of experience” at a time of uncertainty.

Mr Dunne added: “I am pleased he is standing again as I know how much effort he put in on behalf of local residents in the Worfield division.

“He is deeply committed, hard-working, and his experience means he knows the issues affecting Worfield.”

Labour candidate Shanthi Flynn retired to Shropshire two years ago and is chair of the local Labour branch.

She said: “My hope for the outcome is that the community will see the need and welcome a change in representation.

“I hope to win in order to serve and represent the people of Worfield.

“I act from a point of integrity and think self serving individuals have no place in local or national politics.

“I treat others as I would want to be treated, with respect and fairly.

“Whoever wins, I hope they add value to the critical decisions of the Shropshire Council and create improvements to our communities, that are tangible.”

However the Lib Dems have said the poll is a two-horse race, and urged anyone who does not want a Conservative councillor to back their candidate Andrew Sherrington.

Mr Sherrington said: “It’s been a real pleasure getting out and about across our villages in hamlets and speaking to so many people.

“The message we are getting back is clear – people are fed up of Conservative waste at Shirehall.

“Having worked in finance in industry for 40 years, I can see Shropshire Council have the same disease as many failing businesses – they’ve lost focus on the job they are there for.

“It would be a huge honour to represent our special part of the country and I know we’ve given this our all.”

Councillor Alex Wagner, who has been backing Mr Sherrington’s campaign, added: “We are headed for an incredibly close fight between the Liberal Democrats and the Conservatives in what has been one of the safest rural Conservative seats in the county for decades.

“Labour are out of the race and set for what might be their worst ever Shropshire Council election result.

“It would be fantastic to welcome Andrew to a growing team of Lib Dem councillors holding the administration to account at Shirehall.”