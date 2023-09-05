Shropshire Fire Chief represents county's firefighters at remembrance event

Wreathes were laid in the garden at the event. Photo: Simon Hardiman

A memorial event, remembering firefighters that have lost their lives in the line of duty, took place in Staffordshire on Monday.

The flagship event for the Firefighters Memorial Trust took place at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, Staffordshire.

The ceremony recognised the commitment and dedication of all UK firefighters and remembered those who died in their role.

Chief Fire Officer, Simon Hardiman, represented Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service at the event.