Shropshire couple celebrate 70 years of marriage after meeting at local dance

John and Violet Morris from Bucknell, celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary

John Morris, 93, and Violet Morris, 91, from Bucknell, are celebrating 70 years of marriage today – the pair have been together for 77 years in total.

Together they have two children, Elaine and Tracey, and seven grandchildren; Eleanor, Chloe, Jason, Kyle, Gemma, Becca and Dale.

John and Violet pictured on their wedding day

Violet has lived in Bucknell her whole life and is currently the resident who has lived longest in the village. She met John when she was only 16 at a dance in Leintwardine.

When they married, they moved into their property together and have lived there ever since. John worked for Powys Council and Violet worked at Bedstone College.

John said he was told by Violet’s mother that she did not want a wedding for some time since her sister had recently become wed, hence the seven-year wait.

Their advice on a long, healthy and successful marriage is to have many things in common and to work together.

They both enjoy watching football on television, watching their grandchildren play, trips to the theatre, and travelling together. They have been many places in Europe and within the UK on bus trips.