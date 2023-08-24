Wigmore Castle & Grounds Photo: Sunderlands

A rare opportunity has arisen to buy the historic Grade I-listed Wigmore Castle and grounds close to the south Shropshire border.

The ruins of the castle and its surrounding land, spanning 29.84 acres, are on the market with Sunderlands and are for sale by formal tender at a guide of £500,000.

There are strict rules protecting the castle itself, which is under the protection of English Heritage.

But your investment would provide you with planning consent to convert a barn workshop located at the site into a two bedroomed dwelling, with access via a private driveway.

The workshop is a steel-framed, timber-clad barn measuring 12 metres by six metres internally and planning permission was granted on May 23.

Founded in 1067 by William Fitz Osbern, the Earl of Hereford and a close associate of William the Conqueror, the castle is steeped in history, hosting several kings and queens. It came into the guardianship of English Heritage in 1995.

The planning consent would provide for accommodation including an open plan living area on the ground floor and two bedrooms and a bathroom on the first floor.

By law, any property like Wigmore Castle under the guardianship of the Secretary of State must be made open to the public.

But English Heritage says anyone buying the site would be investing in something special.

It has described the remains of the castle as “among the most remarkable ruins in England”.

The workshop with consent for conversion into a home is described as being adjacent to the ruins of the castle but not visible from them.

The site is bordered by agricultural land to the north and west and agricultural properties and residential properties to the east. The plot also includes a moat, woodland and former jousting field.

A spokesman for estate agent Zoopla said: “The land is very diverse and has predominantly been kept as ‘managed wilderness’ providing a haven for a range of wildlife.

“English Heritage maintain paths throughout part of the land mainly surrounding the castle to provide easy access for visitors.

The tender deadline is Friday, October 6 at midday.

Wigmore Castle was once the stronghold of the turbulent Mortimer family who held it from about 1075 to 1425 when it passed to the Crown.

It also has links to the War of the Roses because it was inherited by Richard Plantagenet, Duke of York, who returned to Wigmore in 1455 to gather a large army for the battle of St Albans against Henry VI’s forces.

Richard Plantagenet’s son, who took up his Roses cause, was crowned King Edward IV after defeating Owen Tudor at the battle of Mortimer’s Cross, meaning Wigmore Castle became a royal estate.

It remained in possession of the Crown until Queen Elizabeth I sold it to Sir Thomas Harley in 1601.

However, Sir Thomas’s son was an avid supporter of Oliver Cromwell and during the Civil War his wife ordered Parliamentarian troops to dismantle the castle walls to stop it being used by Royalist forces.

The Castle later fell into ruin until it was conserved by English Heritage in the 1990s in a way that ensured the surrounding natural environment was preserved.

Viewings of the workshop are by appointment only, with viewing days being provisionally arranged on the following dates:

Wednesday, August 30 from 2pm to 4pm

Friday, September 1 from 12pm to 2pm

Wednesday, September 6 from 2pm to 4pm

Friday, September 15 from 12pm to 2pm

Appointments can be booked in advance by contacting Katie Bufton on 01432 356161.