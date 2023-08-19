Father killed in motorbike crash had cannabis in his system

Adrian Jerzy Kura, aged 39, was riding his Ducati Monster on the B4364 near Burwarton, south Shropshire, when tragedy struck on May 7 this year.

An inquest into his death at Shirehall, Shrewsbury, was told the Mr Kura, an HGV driver who is originally from Krakow, Poland, but lived in Hereford, collided with a Nissan Navara pick-up truck travelling in the opposite lane and was thrown into a nearby field.

Police and paramedics attended after the collision, which happened at around 6.30pm, but Mr Kura's injuries were too serious and he was pronounced dead at the scene by an air ambulance paramedic.

A toxicology report found that Mr Kura had cannabis in his system. The amount and effect on his ability to ride could not be determined, although it was accepted that the drug can impair one's ability as a road user.

Evidence from a collision investigator found that Mr Kura's bike had almost reached the far side of the lane before the collision, and there was nothing the driver of the Nissan could have done to avoid it. The investigator said the collision is likely to have occurred due to Mr Kura misjudging the road layout or travelling at speed, and that the fact he had taken cannabis may have played a part.