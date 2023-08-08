Young farmers club raises more than £16k for charities

Brown Clee Young Farmer’s Club has presented more than £16,000 to charity.

Brown Clee Young Farmer’s Club fulfilled its greatest charitable effort to date, donating £16,400 to its chosen charities of the year – Lingen Davies Cancer Fund, Midlands Air Ambulance, Severn Hospice and Shropshire Rural Support.

The club held a range of fundraisers including a log lug, carol singing, completing the National Three Peaks challenge, and holding a successful foam party for young farmers in and around Shropshire.

Dan Link, Chairman of Brown Clee, said he was blown away by what the club has achieved this year.

He said: "This wouldn’t have been possible without support from the amazing top table, Rachel Rose and Jack Groves as well as our incredible club members, who are up for anything. When we set out back in September 2022, I don’t think any of us quite expected to have achieved what we have."