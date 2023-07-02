Fire officer speaks of team effort to rescue pair trapped in wreckage of their glider

The glider upside down on the side of the hill

Watch Manager, Steve Paige, said the pilot and passenger were brought out of the mangled wreck of their aircraft in a team effort involving all the emergency services and members of the Midlands Gliding Club, from where they had taken off.

The crash happened on the Long Mynd, close to the club on Saturday morning.

Watch Manager Paige, said the Church Stretton fire crew was just leaving the station on its way to the town's fete when the 999 calls came in.

"We diverted immediately to the Long Mynd and found the glider, upside down, on the side of the hill," he said.

"We were worried that the glider might slide further down the hill but members of the gliding club had already fastened a winch to it to stabilise the craft."

He said when the air ambulance paramedics confirmed that the two men had just cuts and bruises, the rescue operation got underway.

"Everyone helped, members the emergency services and the club members. They all lifted the glider up in the air on one side to get the front passenger out.

"We then had to cut away a wing so that the other side could be lifted up to get the rear person out. He was upside down with his legs in the air."

"Without everyone's help the rescue would have been much more difficult."

The fire officer said that the two had been very lucky.

"We have had incidents with gliders before and they are so light, with just wood and aluminium structures."

"They were very very lucky and we are please that it was a good outcome."

After the call out the crew made its way to the fete to spend the afternoon showing visitors around their fire engine and chatting to the crowds.