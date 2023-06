Mother tells of terrifying moment family's car was hit by drink driver in Mercedes on the wrong side of the road

A mother has told a court of the chilling moment her twins were left injured, covered in blood, and screaming after their van was hit by a drink driver.

The case was heard at Shrewsbury Crown Court The Hanson family had been at the 'Farmer Phil Festival' in Ratlinghope last year when the incident happened.