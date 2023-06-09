Dogs responsible killing 28 sheep to be put down

Police said that the owner had agreed to have the dogs put down

An appeal was launched by West Mercia Police over the incidents in rural Herefordshire between May 30 and June 1.

The first had taken place at Upper Gate House, in Dinedor, before another incident at Lower Huntless Farm, in Twyford.

Police said they have now found the owner of the dogs, who has "agreed to have them put to sleep".

Sergeant Mark Jones said: “We have been aware that there has been considerable upset among the farming community in the Dinedor area as a result of this, both from an emotional and financial point of view.

“We have taken steps wherever possible to keep the victims informed of what we have been doing and have carried out exhaustive enquiries which have ultimately proved successful.

“We have now located the dogs and in light of what has happened, the owners have agreed to have them both put to sleep.