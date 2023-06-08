Police hand £200 to museum after vandalism attack

Stephanie Bellows, learning manager at the Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre, receiving £200 from PCSO Darren Barnet of South Shropshire SNT

In May last year, one of the volunteers at the Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre made a new bird hide at the popular visitor attraction.

However, days after it was installed in the centre's 30-acre meadow, vandals destroyed it.

While staff reported it to West Mercia Police last year, the museum heard no more until an officer from South Shropshire SNT turned up on Wednesday with a fistfull of cash.

Tammy Shurmer at the discovery centre said: "One of our volunteers made this bird hide last May and it was immediately vandalised.

"We'd heard no more until the police turned up and apologised for it taking so long and handed us £200 cash from their community support fund.

"It was such a welcome surprise."

She added that the cash would go to funding more creations from their volunteers.

Tweeting about the award on Thursday, South Shropshire SNT said: "Following vandalism of a volunteer made bird hide, it was a privilege to give @ShropsHillsDC £200 from the Policing Community Fund as a small donation towards repairs. #PolicingPromise @WMerciaPolice."