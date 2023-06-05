MP Philip Dunne pledges support for fresh safety measures on 'dangerous' A49

Ludlow MP Philip Dunne met road safety campaigner and Leebotwood resident Beccy Hill to discuss the A49, along with Acton Burnell councillor Dan Morris.
Mr Dunne said: "Dan introduced me to Beccy, who has been raising concerns that Leebotwood is the only village along the A49 in Shropshire without a pedestrian crossing. I will be happy to work with the parish council and Dan as well as my neighbouring MP Daniel Kawczynski to encourage Highways England to consider installing a pedestrian crossing between the bus stops either side of the road adjacent to the village hall.”
Mr Morris said: “I was very pleased that Philip responded quickly to my call for help in getting Leebotwood to the same status as every other village along the A49 with a pedestrian crossing.
"There is dangerous traffic often travelling above the speed limit and parents are fearful for their children crossing the road when buses drop them off after school."