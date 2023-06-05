MP Philip Dunne pledges support for fresh safety measures on 'dangerous' A49

By Nick HumphreysSouth ShropshirePublished: Comments

An MP has pledged to throw his weight behind calls for new safety measures on a "dangerous" county A-road.

From left: Ludlow MP Philip Dunne, campaigner Beccy Hill and Councillor Dan Morris
From left: Ludlow MP Philip Dunne, campaigner Beccy Hill and Councillor Dan Morris

Ludlow MP Philip Dunne met road safety campaigner and Leebotwood resident Beccy Hill to discuss the A49, along with Acton Burnell councillor Dan Morris.

Mr Dunne said: "Dan introduced me to Beccy, who has been raising concerns that Leebotwood is the only village along the A49 in Shropshire without a pedestrian crossing. I will be happy to work with the parish council and Dan as well as my neighbouring MP Daniel Kawczynski to encourage Highways England to consider installing a pedestrian crossing between the bus stops either side of the road adjacent to the village hall.”

Mr Morris said: “I was very pleased that Philip responded quickly to my call for help in getting Leebotwood to the same status as every other village along the A49 with a pedestrian crossing.

"There is dangerous traffic often travelling above the speed limit and parents are fearful for their children crossing the road when buses drop them off after school."

South Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Politics
Transport
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News