Open day for new homes on Shropshire/Powys border

Four new homes have been built in Roundton Place, Churchstoke, by SWG Homes, a growing subsidiary of the SWG Group based in Welshpool, and are being marketed by Morris Marshall and Poole (MMP) in Newtown.

The open day will take place from 10am to 3pm on June 17, when prospective buyers will be able to take a look around the properties and ask any questions they may have.

Construction of Roundton Place was backed by the Development Bank of Wales’ Green Homes Incentive, which is designed to support residential developers who meet green standards.

Huw Evans, of MMP, said: “These are high quality homes, built to a modern design combining energy efficiency with spacious modern living.

“The inclusion of fibre broadband opens the option of home working whilst being in commuting range of the larger regional towns - these homes really give the best of both worlds.

“The high level of interest received has been very pleasing, and as the development nears completion we look forward to welcoming people during the open weekend and showcasing the benefits these new homes can bring to everyday living.”

Jacqui Gough, SWG Group Director, said the properties had been fitted to an exceptional standard with top of the range energy-efficient features integral to the design.

She added: “These are spectacular homes with beautiful views over rolling countryside, with the added bonus of extremely high energy efficiency.”

Anna Bowen, Property Development Executive at the Development Bank of Wales, said: “We are very pleased to have supported SWG with plans for Roundton Place with the new Green Homes Incentive.

“The fact that the site has already attracted attention from buyers is encouraging and shows just how much interest there is in newer, energy-efficient homes.

“With its new green homes, Roundton Place is exactly the sort of development we want to support with the new initiative.”