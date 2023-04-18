Hundreds of scouts expected to turn out for return of St George's Day Parade

A previous St. George's Day Parade in south Shropshire

After the prolonged gap due to the pandemic, Scouts from all over the South of the county will return to hosting their annual St George’s Day Parade this year.

The Parade is scheduled to take place on the national saint's day in Broseley on Sunday, April 23.

Over 400 Scouts and adult leaders aged between four and 80 years old, are expected to walk the route from Broseley School on Dark Lane through the town to All Saints Church.

A thanksgiving service will take place before the parade embarks on the return journey back to the school.

Scouts from all over the district of Severn and Teme, which covers as far South West as Bishops Castle, across to Ludlow and Cleobury Mortimer, up through Bridgnorth and Albrighton and south Telford Groups have been invited to attend the event.

Darren Owen, District Commissioner said: "We are delighted to see the return of this event to scouting. St George’s Day is a very special day for Scouting, as he is our Patron Saint. The day allows us to remember our Promise we made when joining Scouting, and continue to do our best.

"The day will allow children and adults from all over to come together with a common shared interest and celebrate, as well as having a fun and entertaining day."

Following the parade a range of activities have been put on by the Leaders for the Scouts to enjoy.