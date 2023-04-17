High energy efficiency for new homes that received special green grant

Roundton Place

SWG Homes, a growing subsidiary of the SWG Group, based in Shrewsbury, is holding an open day for the four detached dwellings just outside Churchstoke.

Selling agents, Morris Marshall and Poole says Roundton Place, has spectacular views over Roundton Hill.

Its construction was backed by the Development Bank of Wales’ Green Homes Incentive, which is designed to support residential developers who meet green standards.

Huw Evans, of MMP, said: “These are high quality homes, built to a modern design combining energy efficiency with spacious modern living.

“The inclusion of fibre broadband to the premises opens the option of home working whilst being in commuting range of the larger regional towns - these homes really give the best of both worlds.

“Demand is very high, with one property already sold, and we would advise anyone interested to arrange a viewing as soon as possible - it really is a quality development in a fantastic location.”

Jacqui Gough, SWG Group Director, said the properties had been fitted to an exceptional standard with top of the range energy-efficient features integral to the design.

“We are extremely proud of these properties, which are built to a superb standard and really set the benchmark for future developments,” she said.

“We have placed great emphasis on high energy efficiency, with air source heat pumps and top-grade thermal insulation resulting in a high Energy Performance Certificate for each home.

“Every property has FTTP installed as standard, with substantial off-road parking and generous gardens overlooking open green space.”

Anna Bowen, Property Development Executive at the Development Bank of Wales, said: “The fact that the site has already attracted attention from buyers is encouraging and shows just how much interest there is in newer, energy-efficient homes.