Brown Clee Burn sets date for 10th anniversary all terrain run

The Brown Clee Burn is a multi-terrain 11km run that starts and finishes at Stoke St Milborough Village Hall on Sunday, September 3.
Organisers say the event has something for everyone: steep technical climbs, long descents and amazing views.
There will be a sausage/bacon/vegan sausage bap, plus tea, coffee and water included in the entry fee.
For more details and to sign up, visit https://browncleeburn.weebly.com/enrolment.html#/ or find on the Entry Central website: https://www.entrycentral.com/event/116095