Brown Clee Burn sets date for 10th anniversary all terrain run

The 10k Brown Clee Burn

The Brown Clee Burn is a multi-terrain 11km run that starts and finishes at Stoke St Milborough Village Hall on Sunday, September 3.

Organisers say the event has something for everyone: steep technical climbs, long descents and amazing views.

There will be a sausage/bacon/vegan sausage bap, plus tea, coffee and water included in the entry fee.