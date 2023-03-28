Notification Settings

Brown Clee Burn sets date for 10th anniversary all terrain run

By David Tooley

A multi-terrain run held in south Shropshire will be celebrating its 10th anniversary this year.

The 10k Brown Clee Burn

The Brown Clee Burn is a multi-terrain 11km run that starts and finishes at Stoke St Milborough Village Hall on Sunday, September 3.

Organisers say the event has something for everyone: steep technical climbs, long descents and amazing views.

There will be a sausage/bacon/vegan sausage bap, plus tea, coffee and water included in the entry fee.

For more details and to sign up, visit https://browncleeburn.weebly.com/enrolment.html#/ or find on the Entry Central website: https://www.entrycentral.com/event/116095

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

