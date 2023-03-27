Driver 'lucky to escape with no injury' after car flips in south Shropshire

Picture: OPU Shropshire

The Operational Patrol Unit for Shropshire said the driver had been lucky to escape with no injury in the incident last month.

They also posted a picture of a telegraph pole that looked to be knocked down on the side of a road in south Shropshire.

The officers tweeted: "This driver was lucky to escape with no injury last month.

"Car written off, driver was using the infotainment system to answer a phone call."