Driver 'lucky to escape with no injury' after car flips in south Shropshire

The Operational Patrol Unit for Shropshire said the driver had been lucky to escape with no injury in the incident last month.
They also posted a picture of a telegraph pole that looked to be knocked down on the side of a road in south Shropshire.
The officers tweeted: "This driver was lucky to escape with no injury last month.
"Car written off, driver was using the infotainment system to answer a phone call."
