Driver 'lucky to escape with no injury' after car flips in south Shropshire

By David Tooley

Police have posted dramatic pictures of a car that had flipped on its roof in a road incident.

Picture: OPU Shropshire
Picture: OPU Shropshire

The Operational Patrol Unit for Shropshire said the driver had been lucky to escape with no injury in the incident last month.

They also posted a picture of a telegraph pole that looked to be knocked down on the side of a road in south Shropshire.

The officers tweeted: "This driver was lucky to escape with no injury last month.

"Car written off, driver was using the infotainment system to answer a phone call."

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

